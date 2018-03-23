March 23, 2018

OMNIBUS BILL: It hasn’t even passed and already Nancy Pelosi knows what’s in it.

While Pelosi supported the overall spending package — she and other Democrats have bragged that they defeated many “poison pill” rides sought by Republicans — the California Democrat is unhappy that there was no action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump has sought to end the program, although the issue is now likely heading for the Supreme Court.

Pelosi also laid into Trump during a speech on the House floor, slamming him for claiming victory on border wall funding.

“That’s not completely true, Mr. President,” Pelosi said. “There’s some resources for fencing and the rest there. But some of that money is for technology and other ways to protect our borders… But if you want to think you’re getting a wall, you just think it and sign the bill.”