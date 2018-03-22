March 22, 2018

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS PRAISING GOP’S ‘FREDDY KRUEGER’ SPENDING BILL? When Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi can barely contain their glee about House passage of that $1.3 Trillion “omnibus spending bill,” something is very wrong.

President Donald Trump supported the measure, too, so he shouldn’t be surprised in coming days when talk heats up again of a new third party, a term limits amendment to the Constitution and convening by the states of a constitutional convention. A demoralized base leads straight to Trump having to deal with a Democratic Congress that won’t hesitate to impeach him.