March 22, 2018

DERSHOWITZ VS. TOOBIN:

I got to that via a WaPo piece titled “Jeffrey Toobin to his former professor Alan Dershowitz: ‘What’s happened to you?,'” which makes it seem as though Toobin got the better of Dershowitz, which is certainly not how I would score it. The clip ends with Dershowitz giving a definitive defense of himself as consistent on rule-of-law arguments: “I’m not carrying [Trump’s] water. I’m saying the exact same thing I’ve said for 50 years. And Jeffrey, you ought to know that, you were my student.The fact that it applies to Trump now rather than applying to Bill Clinton is why people like you have turned against me.”