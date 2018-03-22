March 22, 2018

IT’S ALMOST AS IF ALL THE TALK OF A STEM SHORTAGE WAS INSPIRED BY THE DESIRE TO IMPORT CHEAP H1B WORKERS AND KEEP WAGES DOWN IN GENERAL: The STEM Glut.

An increasing number of insiders say, contrary to the multitude of studies and seminars we’ve slogged through, that there is not a shortage of Science Technology and Engineering Majors (STEM) but a glut. . . .

The norm now, in biomedicine and other science fields, is for newly minted PhDs to take three or more one-year stints as postdoctoral fellows in other research labs before getting a tenure-track job. Depending on the discipline and their boss, they may have a chance to pursue some independent work without the distractions of teaching and administration that beset regular faculty. But, more likely, they will serve simply as low-paid help. In large, well-funded labs dealing in hot topics, postdocs and graduate students may be little more than over-specialized technicians.