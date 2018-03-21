March 21, 2018

ANTI-ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: WhatsApp Co-Founder Joins #DeleteFacebook Movement.

The #DeleteFacebook movement just gained a notable supporter: Brian Acton, co-founder of Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

Acton and fellow WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum sold their messaging app to Facebook in 2014 for $16 billion, becoming very rich in the process. After leaving Facebook last year to start his own nonprofit, Acton is now speaking out against the social media behemoth in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“It is time. #deletefacebook,” Acton wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Delete and forget. It’s time to care about privacy.”