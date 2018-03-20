March 20, 2018

HBO’S JOHN OLIVER OBLITERATES CHILDREN’S BOOK BENEFITING HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS:

Every Monday morning I am greeted with headlines that say John Oliver has eviscerated, owned, slammed, obliterated, and dunked on the latest villain, usually while saying “f—k.” That said, I cannot swear that the show is anything more than a nine-minute clip transmitted to clickbait sites on a weekly basis.

The most recent viral clip focused on the following horror of horrors: Mike Pence’s daughter has come out with a book about his rabbit, Marlon Bundo. Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President teaches children about the vice presidency. Proceeds go to a hospital art therapy program called Tracy’s Kids and an abolitionist and anti-human trafficking organization, A21.

Watching his segment, you can actually tell that Oliver at first struggled to explain why the book was worth attacking in the first place.