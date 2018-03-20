March 20, 2018
HBO’S JOHN OLIVER OBLITERATES CHILDREN’S BOOK BENEFITING HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIMS:
Every Monday morning I am greeted with headlines that say John Oliver has eviscerated, owned, slammed, obliterated, and dunked on the latest villain, usually while saying “f—k.” That said, I cannot swear that the show is anything more than a nine-minute clip transmitted to clickbait sites on a weekly basis.
The most recent viral clip focused on the following horror of horrors: Mike Pence’s daughter has come out with a book about his rabbit, Marlon Bundo. Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President teaches children about the vice presidency. Proceeds go to a hospital art therapy program called Tracy’s Kids and an abolitionist and anti-human trafficking organization, A21.
Watching his segment, you can actually tell that Oliver at first struggled to explain why the book was worth attacking in the first place.
He’s an employee of Time-Warner-CNN-HBO. Gotta dox somebody.