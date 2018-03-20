March 20, 2018

TOOK ‘EM LONG ENOUGH: Minneapolis Officer Charged With Murder in Australian Woman’s Death. “The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman last summer, an incident that led to protests and the ouster of the city’s police chief, was jailed Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The shooting of the woman, Justine Damond, by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 renewed questions about police conduct and training in a region that has seen a series of police shootings in recent years.”