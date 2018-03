IT WAS A DARK AND STORMY NIGHT DOWN AT THE CROSSROADS: “Like the blues giant Robert Johnson, whose mastery of a Gibson guitar was said to be the result of a deal with the devil, Gibson itself has come to a crossroads.”

As Joel Engel tweets regarding the above L.A. Times article, “Destined to make the top ten for Worst Lede of 2018, or at least Most Painful Stretch.”