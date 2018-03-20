March 20, 2018

MICHAEL GRAHAM: What if Trump is right and there is no collusion?

In one sense, the question is irrelevant: Paul Manafort is facing serious money-laundering charges that could land him in jail for 305 years; Gen. Mike Flynn’s been found out for his shady dealings with Russia and Turkey; and various other Papadopouli have pleaded guilty to actual—if relatively minor—crimes. So Robert Mueller could eventually issue stacks of indictments whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia or not.

But…

For more than a year now, Democrats in Congress like Adam Schiff and liberal media outlets have promised Americans proof that “Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election using hackers and propaganda,” as one far-Left activist put it. Back in October, Ezra Klein at Vox.com said it’s “almost impossible to believe that there wasn’t collusion between Trump’s operation and Russia.”

Even now, two out of three Democrats still believe Russia actually tampered with the polls to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

With Trump declared guilty by Democrats and all but convicted in the press, what happens if Mueller confirms the findings of the Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee — that there’s plenty of Trump campaign incompetence, but no collusion?