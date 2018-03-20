March 20, 2018

VIDEO: Dem Rep Thanks Andrea Mitchell For Advice To Hire McCabe.

Despite the allegations of severe misconduct, Democrats and members of the media have fretted over McCabe’s lost pension. Mitchell, who hosts a show on MSNBC, offered “friendly member[s] of Congress” a strategy for McCabe to collect his check anyway.

“One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days,” Mitchell helpfully tweeted.

Democratic lawmakers took the hint and started offering McCabe jobs en masse.

If it weren’t obvious that they all got the idea from Mitchell, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan specifically thanked Mitchell on Monday’s edition of “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“Well, it’s your tweet, Andrea. It was your tweet that started all this,” Pocan said. “I just want you to know. We saw your tweet over the weekend and that’s what gave us the idea. So, thank you.”

“Well, that’s interesting to note,” Mitchell said modestly. “Thank you very much, congressman.”