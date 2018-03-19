March 19, 2018

SJW ANGER AT GAL GADOT’S TWEET ON STEPHEN HAWKING’S DEATH EXPOSES A DISTURBING FACT ABOUT THEM:

As RedState’s Joe Cunningham pointed out, actress Gal Gadot made mention of constraints when she tweeted out her sympathies at the recent death of Steven Hawking.

“Rest in peace Dr. Hawking,” tweeted Gadot. “Now you’re free of any physical constraints. Your brilliance and wisdom will be cherished forever.”

Disabilities come in many forms. In the case of the recently passed Hawking, his was amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The disease is terrifying, and essentially stops motor function to your body. Without constant help, you’re a mind trapped in a shell you can hardly move if you can move it at all.

To any normal person, this is a sweet sentiment. It’s nice to think that Hawking is now free of his disability, and is free to do whatever he wishes for the first time in decades. It’s a sentiment that was seen quite often at his passing, including from yours truly.

As Cunningham pointed out, however, this sentiment from Gadot enraged SJWs and attacked the actress for being “ableist,” or viewing Hawking’s sickness as a negative.

But according to the SJW crowd, merely saying that having ALS is debilitating and horrible is a grave sin worthy of labeling the person who says it as hateful toward those without properly working bodies. This is, of course, madness, but pointing this out will cause an SJW to scream “THIS IS SAFE SPACE” then attempt to kick you into a pit where you’re made to feel like a pariah, and possibly deplatformed.

But this line of thinking is disturbing.

For one, SJWs seem to be arriving at the fact that diseases are somehow a good thing. That instead of acknowledging that diseases hinder and harm, they choose to glorify the disability or disease. The disease itself, and the effects it has on a person are not to be thought of as bad according to them, but should be celebrated and applauded.