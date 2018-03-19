March 19, 2018

WEIRD: BREAKING: Brother of Parkland Shooter Arrested for Trespassing at School.

Zachary Cruz, the brother of confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, has been arrested today for trespassing at that same school.

According to CBS Miami, the probable cause affidavit stated that the 18-year-old Cruz wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in,” and that he “surpassed all locked doors and gates.”

He was riding his skateboard around campus when he was arrested. The police report states that Cruz had received “prior warnings by school officials to refrain from entering the school campus.”