MIT LIBRARIAN: TECH WORKPLACES PLASTERED WITH STAR TREK POSTERS, OTHER GEEKY STUFF IS NON-INCLUSIVE TO WOMEN.

As Glenn noted over the weekend, when another leftwing Massachusetts woman was triggered by signage involving the name of a Civil War hero, “It would be easy to write an argument for restoring the patriarchy based solely on feminists’ statements about how weak, fragile, and stupid women are.”