March 19, 2018

DC COUNCILMAN TRAYON WHITE SR. (D-WARD 8): HEY, SORRY FOR THAT WHOLE “JEWS CONTROL THE WEATHER TO OWN THE CITIES” THING.

Related:

● Al Sharpton’s Group And Black Lives Matter Team Up For Pro-Farrakhan Protest.

● ‘He Does Outstanding Things’: Danny Davis (D-IL) Clarifies His Position On Anti-Semite Farrakhan — Again.

● Nine Democrat Lawmakers with Ties to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

But of course, “NYT’s [Jonathan] Weisman Sees Anti-Semitism Solely on Right:”

Weisman has himself been the victim of anti-semitism. Yet as deputy Washington editor, he’s also responsible for offensive reporting, and an incredibly offensive chart, targeting Jewish lawmakers who care about Israel. In September 2015 he proudly claimed responsibility for a New York Times chart labeling Democratic lawmakers against the Obama administration’s controversial nuclear deal with Iran as “Jewish?” or not (the “Jewish?” part was removed from the online version after outcry). Under the heading “Democrats against the deal,” the lawmakers’ names were arranged out of alphabetical order solely to stack all the “Yes” names that qualified as “Jewish?” at the top of the chart.

As Twitchy quipped at the time, “Have you ever thought to yourself, ‘Gee, wouldn’t it be great if I could keep track of all the Jews, all in one place?’ Well, the wait is over. The New York Times is here to help.”

That last sentence might just be the eight scariest words in the English language.