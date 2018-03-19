March 19, 2018

TELFORD: Police Failed to Act While Shahzad Khan Made £2,000 a Night Selling Victims at ‘The Rape House.’

The Pakistani migrant, who died in 2015 aged 61, had targeted girls in the town since 1981, picking up at least one of his victims from under the noses of the authorities outside a police station on a regular basis, the Mirror reports.

“He’d pick me up right outside the police station in Wellington and sometimes police cars would drive past us,” she said.

“They must have realised something was very badly wrong but they never said a word, nor asked me what I was doing with a much older man.”

The scandal — barely covered by national broadcasters, including the publicly-funded BBC, despite being the worst in Britain’s history — saw up to a thousand girls beaten, raped, and even killed in a city of just 170,000, with Khan standing out as one of the most prolific abusers among hundreds of potential rapists.