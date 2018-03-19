March 19, 2018

PERSPECTIVE: Former FBI agent Fred Humphries calls McCabe firing justified. “Humphries said McCabe’s firing was good for the organization because it is important for top officials to be held accountable for the same transgressions agents like him are. The McCabe firing is fitting, Humphries says, for a man accused of lack of candor about media contacts whose office launched an investigation into him talking to a newspaper.”

