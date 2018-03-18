March 18, 2018

WRECKED: BEN SHAPIRO DESTROYS CNN’S BRIAN STELTER FOR DENYING MEDIA’S LIBERAL BIAS.

“I don’t want CNN to disappear,” Shapiro exclaimed when explaining why he was tough on the media. “There is a difference between op-ed and journalism. It is why my critique of MSNBC sometimes is a lot less strident, I think, than my critique of CNN. Because CNN purports to be objective and MSNBC really does not purport to be objective in the same way.”

Stelter shot back with a snide retort that Shapiro and his staff should try to get jobs at The New York Times: “If you don’t like the coverage, try to be a part of the solution as opposed to complaining about it.”

With a light-hearted chuckle, Shapiro pointed out that CNN probably wouldn’t hire him and that they probably didn’t have the money to pay for him: “I don’t know, would you hire me? I really doubt that, and not only that, I’m not sure you guys can pay me. I’ll be frank, I make a lot of money.”