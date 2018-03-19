March 19, 2018

ILYA SOMIN: Why We Shouldn’t Give Special Credence to the Political Views of Young People and Victims. “Kids today do know something that the rest of us don’t: what it’s like to be kids today. But the rest of us do remember what it was like to be kids. If children really were special repositories of virtue, then it is doubtful so many people would recall their school days as the lifetime peak of personal meanness — both receiving and giving.”

Yes, junior high is an emotional hellscape because it’s filled with teenagers.