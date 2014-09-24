March 17, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

Not everyone in Hollywood is happy with the effect that the “Me Too” movement has had on their industry. Director Terry Gilliam is one of the few men in Hollywood brave enough to speak out against the movement. Make no mistake, he knows Harvey Weinstein “is a monster,” but he believes some of the women who chose to work with him knew what they were getting into. And the mob that’s taken a hold of Hollywood in the wake of their allegations is out of control. “It’s like when mob rule takes over, the mob is out there they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle,” Gilliam told AFP.

—“Director Bashes The Me Too ‘Mob’ That’s Taken Control Of Hollywood,” the Daily Caller, yesterday.

● Chaser:

But it’s what you do while you’re here, and what you should be doing is living hopefully and trying to balance your needs and the needs of the world and the planet, and don’t fuck the place up. So that’s the problem with the idea that it’s all going to go to rat shit eventually so let’s make as much money as possible. Those people will always be a fungus and if I was running the country I would take them out and shoot them frankly, but that’s something else [laughs].

—Gilliam discussing the environment with a Website called Collider.com, while promoting his 2014 movie, The Zero Theorem, as quoted in “Terry Gilliam’s Eliminationist Rhetoric,” Ed Driscoll.com, September 24, 2014.

As I wrote at the time, “Gilliam’s dystopian 1985 film Brazil ends with Jonathan Pryce’s protagonist being brutally tortured by Michael Palin’s Speer or Eichmann-esque coolly technocratic statist character. Presumably, Pryce’s character dies at the end of the film or shortly afterwards. Who knew until now Gilliam meant it to be a happy ending and the whole film a how-to guide for big government?”