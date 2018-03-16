March 16, 2018

BLUE ON BLUE: Heitkamp on when Hillary Clinton will go away: ‘Not soon enough.’

Heitkamp, who is facing a tough re-election race in a state Donald Trump won in 2016, was asked Tuesday by her brother, KFGO host Joel Heitkamp, when Clinton will “ride off into the sunset.”

“I don’t know, not soon enough, I guess,” she responded.

The host asked, “What’s the answer?”

And Heitkamp said again: “Not soon enough.”

“I mean, she’s bashing the middle of the country and my state again. I don’t need her to do that,” the host said during the exchange about Clinton that began about 12 minutes and 30 seconds into the interview.

“Yeah, I know,” Heidi Heitkamp responded.