SO AMY WAX CRITICIZED PENN’S AFFIRMATIVE ACTION POLICY ON BLOGGINGHEADS WITH GLENN LOURY, and Penn has banned her from teaching 1Ls. Glenn Loury calls this bullshit, and he’s right.

UPDATE: For months, Penn Law has resisted calls to punish Amy Wax for her public comments on race. Yesterday, they caved. Maybe the Department of Education should look into this.