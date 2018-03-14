March 14, 2018

MEGAN MCARDLE: What Larry Kudlow’s Appointment Means:

There are roughly three schools of thought on the announcement that Larry Kudlow will replace the departing Gary Cohn as the head of the National Economic Council. The first, most common among liberals, is a dismissive sneer. Kudlow, they say, is an ideologue, a supply-sider zealot, a mere television personality who doesn’t even have a PhD. (Neither did Jeff Zients, Cohn’s predecessor in the Obama administration, who came out of the management consulting world. I do not recall many on the left worrying about his lack of credentials).

The second reaction, most common among establishment conservatives, is relief. Kudlow’s a supply sider! They exclaim. He has experience in government and the private sector! He believes in free trade and liberal immigration policies! What a terrific moderating influence to counteract the protectionists and immigration restrictionists in the administration!

The third view, which I share, is best summed up by the hashtag #LOLNothingMatters.