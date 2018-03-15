March 15, 2018

JOE PAPPALARDO: Why Would We Need a U.S. Space Force, Anyway? An expert discussion about a new military branch becomes a master class on why things need to change.

The Air Force, which runs most of America’s space-related defense activities, is strongly opposed to the Space Force. And there are plenty of hurdles to clear, political and otherwise, before the United States comes close to realizing a real Space Force.

What’s more interesting is why America needs a space force in the first place. The answers to that question emerged from a House or Representatives meeting in the wake of Trump’s announcement, in which space war experts tore into the issue before the House Armed Services Committee. . . .

One reason that superiority may erode is that disparate space-related efforts are scattered across the Army, Air Force, and Navy, not to mention intelligence officers, National Reconnaissance Office and Space and Missile Systems Center. Doug Loverro, a former DoD Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, noted that fighting in space is different than fighting anywhere else, in the same way that the Navy prepares for unique combat at sea. “We lack that focus for space, one of our five main warfighting domains,” he said.