March 12, 2018

YES, BUT AS A NAZI, HOW DOES HE COMPARE WITH EVERY* PREVIOUS REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT? Johnny Carson and David Letterman Producer Peter Lassally: Trump’s America Reminds Me of What It Was Like Living in Concentration Camp.

Curiously though, he’s free to make the comparison on national TV without fear of reprisal. As Tom Wolfe wrote, paraphrasing the late German intellectual Gunter Grass, “You American intellectuals—you want so desperately to feel besieged and persecuted!”

* At least dating back to Coolidge.