March 12, 2018

SHARYL ATTKISSON: For press and public, big risks lurk behind ‘opposition research.’

U.S. intel officials used political opposition research (that relied on Russia) to justify wiretaps to investigate Donald Trump’s Russia ties.

Congress and an inspector general are investigating the federal investigators who investigated Trump.

Congress and the Justice Department are investigating the federal investigators’ use of political opposition research.

The latest punchline?

The political “oppo research” group in question is reportedly oppo-researching the congressional investigators who are investigating the federal investigators who used the oppo research.

In simpler terms: Congressional investigators are being targeted by those they’re investigating.