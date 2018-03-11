March 11, 2018

REX MURPHY: THE CONTEMPTIBLE CONCEPT OF ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE’ IS JUST UGLY, ANGRY RACISM.

Justin Trudeau’s white privilege halo has collateral benefits. Under his privileged-plumed wing, a lot of candidates sailed to election victory, possibly even Caesar-Chavannes herself. Does she deplore its advantages when they play to her benefit? Does she chide the prime minister that he so represents what she so deplores? Hold your bets. To wind things up, I think I’m with Bernier. Individuals are not robots, identical instances of the skin colour they are born with, the sexuality they practice, the religion they hold, or even — I admit this is stretching things when you consider the current Liberal caucus — the party they belong to. Identity politics atomizes society, dissolves community, reduces a country to subsets of clans, one-dimensional interests, group thinking, and obscures the immense diversity of individual, specific lives and the people who live them.

But those who deploy such tactics view those results as a feature, not a bug. Or as Steve J. Allen wrote at the American Greatness Website on Friday, “Welcome to the New Class Warfare.”

Last year, Brendan O’Neil of Spiked wrote, It’s becoming so clear now why the war of words between SJWs and the new white nationalists is so intense. It isn’t because they have huge ideological differences — it’s because they have so much in common.”

Speaking of which, on Twitter today, PJM’s Charlie Martin resurrects this Washington Post column from last year by Marc Thiessen: “Yes, antifa is the moral equivalent of neo-Nazis.”