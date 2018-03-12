March 12, 2018

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Steyer Works to End Bail Payments for Criminal Defendants in California.

“Join NextGen America, Tom Steyer and a panel of criminal justice reform experts to discuss how we can fix California’s broken bail system, and for a special screening of ’13th,’ the documentary by Ava DuVernay on racism in the criminal justice system,” the California Playbook message reads.

NextGen America did not respond to an inquiry about whether the organization or Steyer personally funded the documentary.

A bill to overhaul the bail system in California has stalled in the Assembly after being approved in the Senate. It faces stiff opposition from industry lobbyists and lawmakers who are worried that it will impose high costs on counties.

The measure is aimed at trying to ensure that accused criminals awaiting trial do not remain in jail solely because they cannot afford to pay bail.

The proposals would end the practice of requiring criminal defendants from having to pose money as a condition of release from jail and would instead require counties to set up pre-trial services agencies to consider whether defendants pose a harm to the community or are okay to release.