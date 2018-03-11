March 11, 2018

TWITTER REFUSES TO REVOKE LOUIS FARRAKHAN’S BLUE CHECKMARK DESPITE NUMEROUS ANTI-SEMITIC TWEETS:

When verification was first introduced in 2009, Twitter used it simply as a tool to confirm the identity of public figures. But years later, the platform shifted its stance, deciding to police the content of verified users to ensure they don’t violate user policy, which prohibits “promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease.” Twitter removed the verified status of prominent white-supremacists Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler in November of last year, after banning alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos altogether in 2016.

At the Washington Times, Larry O’Connor adds, “David Duke is not verified…Meanwhile, Farrakhan just goes on tweeting with the coveted blue check mark next to his name. [On Wednesday] the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader posted a video saying the FBI and is an ‘enemy of black advancement’ and is controlled by ‘the Jews.’”

Why are Democrat-controlled institutions such cesspits of racism and anti-Semitism?