March 11, 2018

THIS IS CNN:

● Shot: CNN Upset That Breitbart News Has ‘Not Given Prime Placement’ to Porn Star Articles.

—Headline, Big Journalism, Thursday.

● Chaser: CNN’s Bizarre Blackout On Democrats’ Farrakhan Scandal.

—Headline, the Daily Caller, yesterday.

“CNN’s on-air coverage of the Farrakhan scandal has been limited to a one-minute segment on Jake Tapper’s ‘State of the Union,’ and one question that Wolf Blitzer posed to Ellison at the end of an interview in February. Aside from those two brief instances, the Farrakhan scandal has been entirely missing from CNN’s on-air coverage.”

Tapper ticked that box off for the year. What more do you want from the network?