March 11, 2018

ANALYSIS: TRUE. “Worst case, Trump paid Stormy Daniels. But he didn’t kill her. That distinguishes him from the Liberal Lion of the Senate. If you want a scandal, and a cover-up that succeeded to a remarkable degree, look no further than Chappaquiddick. The Democratic Party conspired to cover up Ted Kennedy’s crime–manslaughter, in a particularly vile form–to preserve his political viability, at the cost of an innocent young woman’s life.”

Oh sure, but “‘If she had lived, Mary Jo Kopechne would be 62 years old. Through his tireless work as a legislator, Edward Kennedy would have brought comfort to her in her old age,’ wrote [Charles Pierce in a January 5, 2003 Boston Globe Magazine profile of Kennedy]. The quote was recognized as the worst of the year at the MRC’s DisHonors Awards in 2004.”

