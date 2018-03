AND THUS, COOK COUNTY CLOSES THE POLITICAL ECO-SYSTEM:

● Shot: First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail.

—Headline, ABC-7 Chicago, yesterday.

● Chaser: 4 of Illinois’ last 7 governors went to prison.

—Headline, the AP, January 30, 2013.

● Hangover: Is Chicago really that corrupt? Yes.

—Headline, John Kass, the Chicago Tribune, December 14, 2016.