March 11, 2018

SALENA ZITO: Trump electrifies Western Pennsylvania crowd in sales pitch for Rick Saccone.

President Trump did not fail to deliver the goods to his Western Pennsylvania supporters when he made a rabble rousing speech Saturday evening that plugged both his economic accomplishments and his support for state representative Rick Saccone in his quest to win Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District.

“We are 100 percent behind the president,” said Steve Simko, who was standing in line with his wife June. Simko, who works in the steel industry in sales, said “He hasn’t let us down on any of the things he has promised.”

Both Simkos were excited to give their vote to Saccone on Tuesday for the special election to replace Tim Murphy, the Republican congressman who retired in scandal last October.

“I think that people underestimate the support for Saccone, because of all of the national attention given to Lamb. Trump needs every reliable vote in Congress and Saccone will have his back, but also the district’s back,” Simko said, referring to Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate in the contest.

“We don’t need people in Congress who will obstruct the president’s agenda and that is what Lamb will do,” said Simko.