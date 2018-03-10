March 10, 2018

I’M PRETTY SURE THAT SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE DIDN’T INTEND FOR “THE BUBBLE” TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE:

● Shot: The Man Who Knew Too Little — The most ignorant man in America knows that Donald Trump is president — but that’s about it. Living a liberal fantasy is complicated.

—Headline and subhead, the New York Times, today.

● Chaser: Why Is Louis Farrakhan back in the news?

—Tweet by the New York Times, yesterday.

As Muggeridge’s Law dictates, there is no way for any satirist to improve upon real life for its pure absurdity.