March 11, 2018

HMM: Study links early periods to adulthood mental health issues. “Mental health problems can last into adulthood for girls who start having their periods at an early age, a new study suggests. Previous research had found that girls with early periods have more frequent and severe mental health disorders, such as depression, anxiety and eating disorders. They’re also more prone to substance abuse, delinquency and failing or dropping out of school.”

This is particularly disturbing since so many girls are getting their period much earlier.