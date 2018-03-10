March 10, 2018

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? “David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Valentine’s Day Massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been a vocal proponent of gun control as a means of protecting school kids. Now, his sister, Lauren Hogg, is attempting to stir the national debate with her ‘armbands for change’ movement.”

Hogg deleted her tweet and apologized after James Woods replied to her, “You might have a little trouble getting Jewish Americans to embrace this look. Do you have some shiny jackboots and brown shirts to go with it? Guessing maybe you skipped history class while you were shilling for the @DNC.”

As Jonah Goldberg (who wrote a book on the historic fascistic excesses of liberalism that the Hoggs would be well-advised to read) writes this weekend, “Youth Politics Are Stupid. Let’s establish a baseline. I assume we can all agree that everyone is born remarkably dumb. Ever try to talk about the causes of the First World War with a newborn? So frustrating.”

Or Hogan’s Heroes-level WWII history with today’s uber-woke teenagers, apparently.