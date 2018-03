BUT OF COURSE: Maxine Waters Vows Legislation On Reparations If Dems Retake Congress.

Earlier:

● Maxine Waters Basks in Glow of “Impeach 45” Chant.

● So the Democrats have decided to run on abolishing ICE.

● Democrats Release Tax-Hike Plan.

As Steve noted last month, “All Democrats have to do is not act crazy, somebody recently quipped, and they can’t even manage that.”