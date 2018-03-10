March 10, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: So the Democrats have decided to run on abolishing ICE.

—Jazz Shaw, Hot Air, today.

● Chaser: Bill Clinton warns of “the large number of illegal aliens” coming into America, and explains his crackdown during his 1995 State of the Union address:

As Glenn wrote last year, “From the comments: ‘My sister-in-law Mary Wilson sent me this clip, and I forwarded it to Glenn (who probably received it from a hundred other people as well….) Mary’s comment was ‘Donald Trump should televise this Bill Clinton speech from 1995 and then simply state ‘I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.’”