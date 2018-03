REVEALED: THE 50 MOST VIOLENT CITIES ON EARTH — WITH ST LOUIS COMING IN AT 13.

Baltimore is #21, New Orleans is #41, and Detroit is #42.

St. Louis’ last Republican mayor left office in 1949. Baltimore’s last G.O.P. mayor departed office in 1967, New Orleans’ last Republican mayor left office in 1872(!), and the last Republican mayor of Detroit departed office in 1962. Why are Democrat monopoly cities such cesspits of violence?