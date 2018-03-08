March 8, 2018

LARRY O’CONNOR: CBS really wants Oprah to run against Trump.

The full court press is on over at CBS to try and convince Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020.

Winfrey recently told People Magazine that it would take a message from the Almighty to get her to run. “’God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that yet,” she said.

So it appears CBS is determined to inspire some sort of divine intervention to get Oprah to to throw in her hat.

Earlier this week Oprah appeared on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert and an animated “God” showed up, complete with Oprah for President swag.