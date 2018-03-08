March 8, 2018
SESSIONS TO CALIFORNIA: There Is No Secession.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a warning to California the same day he announced a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the state’s immigration policies.
“I understand that we have a wide variety of political opinions out there on immigration. But the law is in the books and its purposes are clear and just,” Sessions said during a speech to the California Peace Officers’ Association in Sacramento on Wednesday.
“There is no nullification. There is no secession. Federal law is the supreme law of the land. I would invite any doubters to go to Gettysburg, to the tombstones of John C. Calhoun and Abraham Lincoln. This matter has been settled,” he continued.
Game plan for Trump: Goad Jerry Brown into active resistance (heck, we’re pretty much there), invoke the Insurrection Act, then let “New California” legislature request to divide state, GOP Congress approves, and boom: New GOP Senators and presidential electors. It’s all laid out here. I mean, I offered a plan to avoid it, but it sounds like Jerry Brown wants to play hardball. And what could go wrong when an intransigent Democrat-run state stands up to a Republican president over matters of national policy?