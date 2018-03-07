March 7, 2018

AGE DISCRIMINATION: Oregon 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Wal Mart over new gun age restrictions.

Tyler Watson alleges in one of the lawsuits that he attempted to purchase a .22-caliber rifle from Field and Stream, which is owned by Dick’s Sporting Goods, on Feb. 24, but was turned away because of his age.

Dick’s publicly announced four days later that it would stop selling guns to people under the age of 21, and would also end the sale of assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. The company made the announcement in response to the shooting at a Florida high school last month.

In the second lawsuit, Watson accuses Walmart, which announced its new gun-sale policy on the same day as Dick’s, of age discrimination, saying that he tried to purchase a rifle at a Walmart store on March 3.

A Walmart spokesman told The Oregonian in a statement that the company would stand by its new policy, but that he has not seen Watson’s complaint.