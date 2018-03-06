March 6, 2018

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH:

A detailed story about pregnant African refugees in Minnesota who were genitally mutilated before arriving in the U.S. has raised possible legal implications for obstetricians and mid-wives who first “deinfibulate” or cut open the seal created by the genital mutilation, but then resew the opening closed, or “reinfibulate” the woman after a baby is born.

The question confronting these healthcare providers, is whether they are complicit in violating laws prohibiting all forms of female genital mutilation (FGM) when, for non-medical reasons, they “reinfibulate” in order to accommodate religious or cultural practices or even personal preferences.

FGM or FGM/C the more culturally sensitive term “female genital cutting or circumcision,” is a practice that “comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.” Critics of the term “female circumcision” say this is an effort by multicultural feminists to normalize immigrant cultural practices that are banned in the U.S.