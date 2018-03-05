March 5, 2018

ANDREW KLAVAN: Two Op-Eds Draw A Stark Portrait of Left vs. Right.

On the left: self-serious, self-righteous, angry-faced harridans who want to destroy you for disagreeing with them. They call you names, they shout you down, they riot if you try to speak, they try to get you fired or run you out of business. On the right, we laugh a lot and argue constantly.

Brooks says progressives are winning because they have managed to silence dissenting opinion. In his speech at CPAC, Shapiro declared the right is winning precisely because: “The era of political correctness is over.”

Suppression of opinion, or free discussion? Which way forward do you think Americans will ultimately choose?