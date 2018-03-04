March 4, 2018

IN THE WASHINGTON POST, THE BUSINESS CASE FOR HIRING KAEPERNICK. NO, REALLY!

UVA’s Darden School of Business is at the forefront of popularizing a new, cutting edge business model: antagonize your best customers. Turning the laws of commerce on their head, Darden professor Morela Hernandez and MLB candidate Joseph (Sonny) Siragusa, are arguing that, long-term, flipping off America is a growth industry.

That hasn’t worked out very well for the Post’s bottom line, as Jeff Bezos purchased the newspaper in 2013 for about what he’s been rumored to spend to acquire the former cast and producer of the BBC’s Top Gear series to create Amazon Prime Video’s Grand Tour car series. And speaking of Bezos, in case Kaepernick’s career as chief wokesperson (sorry) in the NFL’s front office doesn’t work out, presumably, the Post will send a resume for him over to Bezos’ desk, right?