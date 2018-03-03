March 3, 2018

ROBBER BARONS IN THE GILDED AGE: “While the rest of the nation spends $15 on an ordinary chicken at their local feed store, Silicon Valley residents might spend more than $350 for one heritage breed…”

Plus, from the comments:

Good God. Isn’t this an allegorical sneak peek into what Silicon Valley has planned for their lesser co-humans, played out daily at each step down the high tech human “pecking order”? House them in pricey but small urban coops. Check. Breed them for docility. Check. Social and “happiness” engineering them for your own purposes. Check.

Oof.