BAD: At least 30 dead as French embassy comes under attack in Burkina Faso. “The bloodshed began when five of the gunmen jumped out of a pickup truck in the city centre, shouted ‘Allahu Akhbar’ (‘God is greatest’ in Arabic), set fire to the truck and opened fire on passers-by. They then ran towards the French embassy, according to witnesses who saw the attack from the state television offices facing the embassy.”