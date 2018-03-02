March 2, 2018

“‘TRY NOT TO GET KILLED,’ A FRIEND WARNED. BUT I WAS GREETED WITH OPEN ARMS.” A Hillary Staffer Goes To CPAC. “Where some saw a circus, I saw a big tent. . . . In retrospect, I’m embarrassed at how nervous I was when I arrived. I found myself singing along to ‘God Bless the USA’ with a hilariously rowdy group of college Republicans, having nuanced discussions about gun control and education policy with people from all walks of life, nodding my head in agreement with parts of Ben Shapiro’s speech, and coming away with a greater determination to burst ideological media bubbles.”