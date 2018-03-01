March 1, 2018

JUST WHAT KIND OF MAGIC WAND DO YOU HAVE? Manufacturing in U.S. Expands at Fastest Pace Since May 2004. “The report showed factories are having some difficulty keeping up with demand.”

Flashback:

During a PBS town hall that aired Wednesday, Obama referenced Trump’s promise to bring back jobs to the United States when talking about manufacturing.

“Well, how exactly are you going to do that? What exactly are you going to do? There’s no answer to it,” Obama said.

“He just says, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have? And usually the answer is, he doesn’t have an answer.”

