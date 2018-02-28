«
»

February 28, 2018

JOHN HINDERAKER: Once Again, The Democrats Are Losing On Guns. “Finally, this is a serious topic, but I can’t resist a moment of levity. This is a video of CNN’s Gary Tuchman firing an AR-15 at a range. Why he allowed himself to be filmed, I have no idea. I hadn’t realized it was possible to shoot a rifle so incompetently.” This is CNN.

Let’s just hope Trump doesn’t screw things up by falling into a “bipartisan” trap like Schumer lured Marco Rubio into. Related: Watch Dianne Feinstein Erupt With Glee After Trump Seems to Endorse Her Assault Weapons Ban.

Nothing that makes DiFi gleeful will be good for Trump’s presidency, or for America.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:12 pm