February 28, 2018

JOHN HINDERAKER: Once Again, The Democrats Are Losing On Guns. “Finally, this is a serious topic, but I can’t resist a moment of levity. This is a video of CNN’s Gary Tuchman firing an AR-15 at a range. Why he allowed himself to be filmed, I have no idea. I hadn’t realized it was possible to shoot a rifle so incompetently.” This is CNN.

Let’s just hope Trump doesn’t screw things up by falling into a “bipartisan” trap like Schumer lured Marco Rubio into. Related: Watch Dianne Feinstein Erupt With Glee After Trump Seems to Endorse Her Assault Weapons Ban.

Nothing that makes DiFi gleeful will be good for Trump’s presidency, or for America.