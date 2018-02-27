February 27, 2018
Shot: Meghan McCain, Meredith Vieira to join health conference in Vatican City:
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain and former co-host Meredith Vieira are heading to Vatican City to honor their loved ones, and their fight against disease, at an international conference that will focus on hope for better and more effective health care around the world.
Leading scientists, patients, families, religious leaders, government representatives and more from across the globe will join The Cura Foundation’s Unite to Cure event to discuss the latest innovations and research that will prevent and treat disease.
At the conference, which will be held from April 26 to 28, Pope Francis is expected to receive participants.
“I’m honored to be part of this event,” McCain said on “The View” today.
Vieira attended the conference once before with her husband, Richard Cohen, saying, “It’s going to be an amazing experience … it gave Richard tremendous hope.”
—ABC News, yesterday.
Chaser: View’s Behar, Hostin Mock Pence as ‘Dangerous’ Christian With ‘Mental Illness:’
[Sunny] Hostin, who identifies as Catholic, called Pence’s Christianity “dangerous:”
When you have a Mike Pence who now puts this religious veneer on things and who calls people values voters, I think we’re this a dangerous situation. Look I’m Catholic. I’m a faithful person, but I don’t know that I want my vice president, um — speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.
While Joy Behar decided to mock Pence instead, suggesting he had a “mental illness.”
“Like I said before, it’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” she warned.
Hostin agreed as the audience clapped. “Exactly. That’s different!” she gushed.
“That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices,” Behar quipped.
Guest host Sherri Shepherd added to the mockery, saying, “What concerns me is how long is the conversation with Jesus…anything that’s too much is concerning.”
—NewsBusters, February 13.
Want more Trump? Trashing a huge chunk of your viewers as mentally ill for being practicing Christians will get you more Trump.